StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Nostra Terra said it had boosted product from its assets in Texas during the third quarter.
Output in the three months through September had risen 19% to 100 net barrels of oil per day, compared to the average 84 net bopd in the firs half.
The company also reported a 53% increase in production over the last two weeks, to 128 net bopd.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.