Oil company Nostra Terra said it had boosted product from its assets in Texas during the third quarter.

Output in the three months through September had risen 19% to 100 net barrels of oil per day, compared to the average 84 net bopd in the firs half.

The company also reported a 53% increase in production over the last two weeks, to 128 net bopd.


