StockMarketWire.com - Fishing equipment retailer Angling Direct said it was currently managing a cyber security incident after detecting unauthorised activity on its network late on Friday 5 November 2021.
This unauthorised activity shut down the company's websites and these remain inactive.
'Some of the company's social media accounts have also been compromised,' the company said.
'The board has appointed external cyber security specialists whose investigations are underway to establish what happened,' it added.
'Work continues round the clock to bring the websites back online while our 39 retail stores across the UK have remained open and continue to trade.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
