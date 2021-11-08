StockMarketWire.com - Energy storage company Invinity Energy Systems said that despite supply chain disruptions and COVID-induced delays, it had shipped more than 4.2 MWh of batteries, over 20 VS3 units, to customer sites since publishing its interim results on 28 September 2021.
Supply chain issues and inflationary pressures were still being felt across many industries in the transitional energy supply chain and Invinity was not immune to these effects, the company said.
;This is likely to continue into 2022 and although it is impossible to forecast accurately, Invinity's management believes that this is a temporary issue and will not have a significant impact on Invinity's long-term position as a major player in the energy storage sector,' it added.
'Invinity's sales pipeline remains very strong with management anticipating that proof of product delivery will help accelerate the close of deals currently in negotiation.'
