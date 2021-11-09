StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Panther Metals said it had recorded positive results form geochemical soil sampling programme at the Dotted Lake property in Ontario, Canada.
The company said it had delineated a a 1.3 kilometre-long shear-related gold anomaly, trending westward from an 18.9 grams per tone of gold sample Panther obtained from a historical trench.
It added that a further four distinct gold anomalies associated with interpreted intrusive contacts, or other structural features, had been identified.
In addition, a total 18 multi-element anomalies were identified, which it said may provide exploration vectors towards orogenic style gold deposits.
'Whilst we wait for the core from Panther's Dotted Lake diamond drill hole to be assayed, we are planning a work programme to follow-up on these exciting findings, and we look forward to sharing more information in due course,' chief executive Darren Hazelwood said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.