StockMarketWire.com - Apax Global Alpha said it had agreed, alongside a consortium of investors to accept an offer from Viasat for Inmarsat, a mobile satellite communications services.
Upon completion, the consortium would retain a 'significant' minority stake in the combined company.
The transaction was expected to close in H2 2022, subject to customary closing conditions including Viasat's shareholder approval and regulatory approvals.
AGA's share of expected cash proceeds from sale to be received was about €6 million. AGA's remaining look through position in the combined company was valued at about €18 million.
