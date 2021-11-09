StockMarketWire.com - Customised electronics maker DiscoverIE said it had sold Acal BFi, its electronic component distribution business for £50 million.
The payment included an upfront payment of £45 million, together with £5 million of deferred consideration.
The transaction, subject to certain consultation requirements and regulatory approvals, was expected to be completed in the current financial year.
'Sale proceeds will be used to reduce the group's net debt and to progress the design and manufacturing growth strategy,' the company said.
'The sale of Acal BFi concludes the group's exit from the business of distribution, with discoverIE becoming solely a global designer and manufacturer of customised electronics with higher operating margins, and provides additional resources to invest further in our growth,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
