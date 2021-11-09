StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecutiry company Crossword Cybersecurity said it had partnered with Dark Beam, to integrate the latter's cyber risk audits into its online supplier assurance and third-party risk management platform, Rizikon.
Darkbeam's instant digital risk audits would 'give Rizikon customers a real-time cyber risk rating as part of the overall third-party assurance assessment on the platform,' the the company said.
'This additional functionality will help organisations to further minimise the threat of their digital ecosystem being exploited via their supply chain and supplier relationships.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
