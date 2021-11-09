StockMarketWire.com - Virtual care platform Induction Healthcare said its partner Involve Visual Collaboration had won a two-year contract from the Department of Work and Pensions to provide communications services to support the virtualisation of the UK benefits system.
The contract value to Involve, a video specialist, was up to £3.95 million for the initial two years, totalling up to £7.79 million for the full four years.
The contract value to Induction was up to £2.6 million for the initial two years, based on usage, totalling up to a maximum of £5.2 million for the full four years, assuming the contract is extended for the additional two years.
There would also be a small contribution of around £150,000 to the group's revenue in the current financial year.
The contract included options for the DWP to extend the agreement term for up to a further two years.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.