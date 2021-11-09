StockMarketWire.com - Virtual care platform Induction Healthcare said its partner Involve Visual Collaboration had won a two-year contract from the Department of Work and Pensions to provide communications services to support the virtualisation of the UK benefits system.

The contract value to Involve, a video specialist, was up to £3.95 million for the initial two years, totalling up to £7.79 million for the full four years.

The contract value to Induction was up to £2.6 million for the initial two years, based on usage, totalling up to a maximum of £5.2 million for the full four years, assuming the contract is extended for the additional two years.

There would also be a small contribution of around £150,000 to the group's revenue in the current financial year.

The contract included options for the DWP to extend the agreement term for up to a further two years.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com