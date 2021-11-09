StockMarketWire.com - Generic pharmaceutical products company Beximco Pharmaceuticals said it had launched a generic version of molnupiravir, an oral antiviral drug for symptomatic COVID-19.
Molnupiravir was recently developed by Merck, Sharp & Dohme, and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, following emergency use authorisation by the Directorate General of Drug Administration, the regulatory authority in Bangladesh.
Beximco Pharma's branded generic version of molnupiravir would be marketed as Emorivir, the company said.
'As an oral treatment that can be administered at home, molnupiravir has the potential to have a significant impact on the treatment paradigm for COVID-19,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.