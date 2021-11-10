Interim Result
11/11/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
11/11/2021 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)
11/11/2021 Syncona Limited (SYNC)
11/11/2021 Endeavour Mining PLC (EDV)
11/11/2021 Great Eastern Energy Corporation (GEEC)
11/11/2021 3I Group PLC (III)
11/11/2021 Assura PLC (AGR)
11/11/2021 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)
11/11/2021 Norcros PLC (NXR)
11/11/2021 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)
11/11/2021 Ted Baker PLC (TED)
11/11/2021 Young & Co's Brewery PLC (YNGA)
11/11/2021 Bank Of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO)
11/11/2021 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
11/11/2021 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
11/11/2021 Volex PLC (VLX)
11/11/2021 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
11/11/2021 Tremor International LTD (TRMR)
12/11/2021 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
12/11/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)
15/11/2021 Totally PLC (TLY)
15/11/2021 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)
15/11/2021 Mti Wireless Edge Ltd. (MWE)
16/11/2021 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)
16/11/2021 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)
16/11/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
17/11/2021 Tatton Asset Management PLC (TAM)
17/11/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
17/11/2021 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)
17/11/2021 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
17/11/2021 Experian PLC (EXPN)
17/11/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
17/11/2021 Sse PLC (SSE)
18/11/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
18/11/2021 Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)
18/11/2021 Atalaya Mining PLC (ATYM)
18/11/2021 Naked Wines PLC (WINE)
18/11/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
18/11/2021 Finncap Group PLC (FCAP)
18/11/2021 National Grid PLC (NG.)
18/11/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
18/11/2021 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)
18/11/2021 Enteq Technologies PLC (NTQ)
18/11/2021 Halma PLC (HLMA)
18/11/2021 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)
18/11/2021 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
18/11/2021 (MRK)
Final Result
11/11/2021 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)
11/11/2021 Home Reit PLC (HOME)
15/11/2021 Gfinity PLC (GFIN)
16/11/2021 Focusrite PLC (TUNE)
16/11/2021 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
16/11/2021 Dotdigital Group PLC (DOTD)
16/11/2021 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)
17/11/2021 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
AGM / EGM
12/11/2021 Intosol Holdings PLC (INTO)
12/11/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)
12/11/2021 Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG)
12/11/2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)
12/11/2021 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)
12/11/2021 Redrow PLC (RDW)
15/11/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
15/11/2021 Itm Power PLC (ITM)
16/11/2021 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
16/11/2021 Craneware PLC (CRW)
16/11/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
16/11/2021 New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI)
17/11/2021 Smiths Group PLC (SMIN)
17/11/2021 Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd (RBW)
17/11/2021 Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (PHI)
17/11/2021 Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL)
17/11/2021 Henderson Eurotrust PLC (HNE)
17/11/2021 Celtic PLC (CCP)
17/11/2021 Bmo Real Estate Investments Limited (BREI)
17/11/2021 Berkeley Energia Ltd (BKY)
17/11/2021 Amte Power PLC (AMTE)
17/11/2021 Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (CIHL)
18/11/2021 Fonix Mobile PLC (FNX)
18/11/2021 Ironridge Resources Limited (IRR)
18/11/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)
18/11/2021 Thorpe (F.W.) PLC (TFW)
18/11/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
18/11/2021 President Energy PLC (PPC)
18/11/2021 Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC (EYE)
18/11/2021 Finsbury Food Group PLC (FIF)
18/11/2021 Panthera Resources PLC (PAT)
18/11/2021 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)
18/11/2021 Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT)
Trading Statement
11/11/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
11/11/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
11/11/2021 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)
11/11/2021 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)
11/11/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
12/11/2021 Redrow PLC (RDW)
12/11/2021 Theworks.Co.UK PLC (WRKS)
15/11/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
17/11/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
17/11/2021 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)
18/11/2021 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)
Ex-Dividend
11/11/2021 Merchants Trust PLC (MRCH)
11/11/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)
11/11/2021 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)
11/11/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
11/11/2021 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
11/11/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)
11/11/2021 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
11/11/2021 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)
11/11/2021 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
11/11/2021 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)
11/11/2021 Softcat PLC (SCT)
11/11/2021 Scs Group PLC (SCS)
11/11/2021 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
11/11/2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)
11/11/2021 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
11/11/2021 Gcp Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI)
11/11/2021 Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD)
11/11/2021 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
11/11/2021 Alternative Income Reit PLC (AIRE)
11/11/2021 Blackrock Smaller CO Trust PLC (BRSC)
11/11/2021 BP PLC (BP.)
11/11/2021 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)
11/11/2021 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)
11/11/2021 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)
12/11/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
12/11/2021 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT)
12/11/2021 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)
12/11/2021 Spectris PLC (SXS)
12/11/2021 Air Partner PLC (AIR)
12/11/2021 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)
12/11/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
12/11/2021 Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (BGCG)
12/11/2021 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
12/11/2021 Kingfisher PLC (KGF)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com