Clinical-stage biotherapeutics company PureTech Health said it had sold shares in founded entity Karuna Therapeutics for around $100 million.

PureTech said it intended use the proceeds to 'further the advancement and growth of the company'.

It would continue to hold a 5.6% stake in Karuna, which is focused on developing medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions.


