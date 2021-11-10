StockMarketWire.com - Clinical-stage biotherapeutics company PureTech Health said it had sold shares in founded entity Karuna Therapeutics for around $100 million.
PureTech said it intended use the proceeds to 'further the advancement and growth of the company'.
It would continue to hold a 5.6% stake in Karuna, which is focused on developing medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
