StockMarketWire.com - Subtitling and dubbing services group Zoo Digital posted a deeper first-half loss owing to steeper financing costs, though its underlying performance improved.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through September amounted to £1.51 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £0.71 million.
Revenue rose 64% to $26.9 million and adjusted earnings jumped 82% to $2.4 million.
Zoo Digital did not declare an interim dividend.
The company said it would continue to invest in expanding capacity to support an increase in market share in the second half and into the 2023 financial year.
The spending, it said, was expected to generate increased profitability in future periods.
'Structural tailwinds and our end-to-end services powered by our proprietary systems have fuelled very strong revenue growth while back catalogue work surged as streaming globalises,' chief executive Stuart Green said.
'More recently new production work returned and reached pre-pandemic levels in August.'
'We are confident of strong growth for the foreseeable future. We are currently building increased capacity to accelerate sales and making great strides toward our medium term target of $100 million.'
