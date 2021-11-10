StockMarketWire.com - Motor insurance group Sabre Insurance said it had agreed to become the exclusive underwriter for policies issued by motorcycle insurer MCE Insurance.
Sabre said it would have complete control of pricing, claims handling and reserving.
It added that it also had received access to MCE's multi-year claims and policy data, which would be combined with Sabre's digital pricing techniques.
'Sabre is not paying a financial consideration to MCE and will not be liable for any historical policies, claims or activities of the previous underwriter,' it said.
'This agreement provides a unique opportunity for Sabre to enter a new market at scale.'
Sabre said it expected associated gross written premium of over £20 million per annum and the deal to generate a pre-tax profit contribution in the region of £3 million-to-£5 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.