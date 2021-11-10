StockMarketWire.com - Software company Aveva reported a wider loss in the first half of the year, owing to costs from its combinations with the Schneider Electric industrial software business and OSIsoft.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax losses widened to £80.3 million from £24.2 million year-on-year, while revenue rose 44.6% to £480.9m.
Costs from the amortisation of intangible assets from the combination were £115.8 million, up from £46.2 million.
The interim dividend was increased to 4.8% to 13.0p pence.
'We remain confident in the growth outlook and believe that our first half results form a strong foundation for us to build on and to meet our medium-term targets,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
