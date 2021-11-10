StockMarketWire.com - Advertising firm S4 Capital said its third-quarter gross profit had almost doubled, putting it on track to meet recently upgraded expectations for the full year.
Gross profit for the three months through September had risen 92% year-on-year to £144.4 million, or by 42% on a like-for-like basis.
Revenue had risen 101% and by 56% on a like-for-like basis.
S4 Capital said it was trading in line with external top-line expectations, having surpassed the third guidance revision to 40% from 25% at the beginning of 2021.
'Following an exceptionally strong second quarter, we saw continued very strong momentum in the third quarter, which was ahead of the revised 40% top line like-for-like guidance,' executive chairman Martin Sorrell said.
'We now have secured six 'whoppers' and identified 19 more potentials, setting up the possibility of exceeding our 20 target.'
'The pandemic has proven to be an accelerator of digital marketing transformation and we are taking full advantage of this opportunity by choosing to invest a proportion of our EBITDA margin in growth.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
