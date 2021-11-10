StockMarketWire.com - Saint-Gobain said it had acquired a minority stake in Livspace, a digital-first company in India and South-East Asia. Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed.
Livspace an intermediation platform offering end-to-end solutions for home interiors, from design to installation, was founded in 2015.
'This investment will complement the group's full range of solutions on the residential market in India which accounts for over 80% of the country's building construction market,' the company said.
'This partnership is a win-win for both companies, aiding a faster scale-up and expanded customer reach. Livspace offers a complementary route to market, promoting solutions under the Saint-Gobain brand.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
