StockMarketWire.com - Networking solutions company BATM said it had win a cyber security contract worth $3.5 million and expected to receive the full value in 2022.
The contract was with the group's long-standing government defence department customer.
The group would provide hardware and software as part of its network cyber security solution.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
