Fire safety and heat management group Zenova said it had secured a major contract for the supply of its products in Australia.

The three-year contract, commencing 1 January 2022, was with Spark Global Australia, a newly formed subsidiary of a local construction company.

Spark would become an authorised distributor of Zenova products in Australia and had committed to purchase a minimum of £2 million of Zenova's products each year.

The initial three-year contract could also be extended if certain conditions were met, the company said.

