StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare investor Syncona said it was encouraged by trial results released by portfolio company and gene-therapy developer Freeline Therapeutics.
Freeline had announced new data from an ongoing dose-finding clinical trial of FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease and provided updates on its pipeline programs.
It also announced the appointment of Pamela Foulds as chief medical officer and reported financial results for the third quarter of 2021.
'We are pleased that Freeline has been able to re-initiate clinical studies and are encouraged by the data generated by the second patient dosed in the Phase I/II Fabry's study,' said Chris Hollowood of Syncona Investment Management.
'We are fully supportive of the safety protocols recommended by the data monitoring committee and look forward to seeing further progress from this study.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
