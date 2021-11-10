StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Town Centre Securities said the value of its portfolio had edged up 0.3% on a like-for-like basis in the year through June.
The company also announced that collected and deferred rent receipts for the current quarter stood at 99% of the total due, which was back to pre-pandemic levels.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
