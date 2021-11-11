CA
15/11/2021 13:30 wholesale trade
16/11/2021 13:15 housing starts
17/11/2021 13:30 CPI
CH
12/11/2021 07:30 PPI
12/11/2021 07:30 import price index
CN
15/11/2021 03:00 house price index
15/11/2021 03:30 retail sales
15/11/2021 03:30 industrial output
ES
12/11/2021 08:00 CPI
EU
12/11/2021 10:00 industrial production
15/11/2021 10:00 foreign trade
16/11/2021 10:00 unemployment data
16/11/2021 10:00 GDP
17/11/2021 09:00 ECB financial stability review
17/11/2021 10:00 CPI
17/11/2021 10:00 construction output
FR
16/11/2021 07:45 CPI
16/11/2021 07:45 new home sales
16/11/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
IE
15/11/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
16/11/2021 09:00 CPI
17/11/2021 09:00 foreign trade EU
JP
14/11/2021 23:50 GDP
15/11/2021 04:30 retail sales
15/11/2021 04:30 industrial production
16/11/2021 23:50 provisional trade statistics
UK
15/11/2021 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index
16/11/2021 07:00 unemployment data
17/11/2021 07:00 CPI
17/11/2021 07:00 PPI
17/11/2021 09:30 house price index
US
12/11/2021 15:00 job openings & labor turnover survey
12/11/2021 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
16/11/2021 13:30 import & export price indexes
16/11/2021 13:30 retail sales
16/11/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
16/11/2021 14:15 industrial production
16/11/2021 15:00 NAHB housing market index
16/11/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade
16/11/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
17/11/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
17/11/2021 13:30 housing starts
17/11/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
