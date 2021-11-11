StockMarketWire.com - IP Group said its portfolio company RFC Power, an energy storage company, had signed a joint development agreement with Ceres Power, a fuel cell and electrochemical technology company.
The agreement would aim to 'improve and accelerate RFC Power's technology through the use of Ceres' expertise in electrochemistry and device engineering,' the company said.
In exchange for the work done under the agreement, Ceres would receive an 8.4% shareholding in RFC Power.
'Ceres has the opportunity to assess RFC Power's technology in this period and if the technology proves compatible to Ceres' strategy, Ceres has a 12-month option to acquire the balance of the issued share capital in the company for up to £25 million,' the company said.
Mark Selby, Chief Innovation Officer at Ceres, would join RFC Power's board.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
