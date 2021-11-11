StockMarketWire.com - Johnson Matthey said Robert MacLeod would stand down as chief executive and the chemicals company said it would exit battery materials as potential returns would not be adequate to justify further investment.
'Whilst demand for battery materials is accelerating, so is competition from alternative technologies and other manufacturers. Consequently this is rapidly turning into a high volume, commoditised market,' the company said.
'The board has therefore decided to pursue the sale of all or parts of this business with the ultimate intention of exiting. We will move swiftly to determine the best outcome for all of our stakeholders and intend to make a further announcement as soon as possible.'
Liam Condon would succeed Macleod, who would step down from the CEO role on 28th February 2022.
Liam Condon, who will join the company as Chief Executive on 1st March 2022, is currently a member of the board of management of Bayer AG and President of the crop science division, a role he had held for nine years.
