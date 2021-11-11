StockMarketWire.com - Digital automotive marketplace Auto Trader reported its highest ever six-monthly revenue and profits as car buying activity on its platform soared.

For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit rose 127% to £150 million year-on-year and revenue was up 82% to £215.4 million.

Cross platform visits increased by 20% to 68.7 million per month on average.

Average revenue per retailer per month was up £993 to £2,199, and up 13% on H1 2020.

The interim dividend declared was 2.7 pence.

For the full year, the company said it now expected 'modest year on year growth in retailer forecourt numbers and low double-digit ARPR growth on FY20 levels.'






