StockMarketWire.com - Private hospital group Mediclinic upgraded its revenue guidance for the full-year after reporting a 'strong' recovery in first-half performance with a return to pre-pandemic level revenues.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit grew to £91 million from £17 million year-on-year as revenue grew 12%.
'Given the encouraging 1H22 revenue performance across all three divisions, the Group expects to deliver FY22 revenue growth ahead of previous guidance at all three divisions,' the company said.
In Switzerland, Hirslanden expects to deliver FY22 ;revenue growth approaching mid-single digit percentage and a stable year-on-year EBITDA margin,' the company said.
Mediclinic Southern Africa expects to deliver FY22 revenue growth in the mid- to high-teen digit percentage range and a year-on-year improvement in EBITDA margin approaching the 2H21 outturn.
Mediclinic Middle East expects to deliver FY22 revenue growth in the high-single digit percentage range and an EBITDA margin approaching FY20 levels of 15.1%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
