StockMarketWire.com - Support vessels provider Gulf Marine Services said it had won two contract extensions, on improved dayrates, for a K and S Class vessel.

The extension period on both vessels would commence 1 January 2022, in direct continuance and run for 12 months on the K Class and 24 months for the S Class vessel.

Both vessels were currently carrying out work for an NOC client in MENA.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com