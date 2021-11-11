StockMarketWire.com - Support vessels provider Gulf Marine Services said it had won two contract extensions, on improved dayrates, for a K and S Class vessel.
The extension period on both vessels would commence 1 January 2022, in direct continuance and run for 12 months on the K Class and 24 months for the S Class vessel.
Both vessels were currently carrying out work for an NOC client in MENA.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
