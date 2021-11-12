StockMarketWire.com - Microsaic detailed plans to launch a new compact screening platform for human and environmental health in the first half of 2022.
Microsaic's compact technology allows for mass spectrometry analysis at the point of need, providing the unique capability to detect a large range of chemical entities in human diagnostics and environmental monitoring.
'Together, these advanced technologies and partnerships in Human and Environmental Health, established this year are expected to completely transform our business in 2022,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
