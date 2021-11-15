StockMarketWire.com - Specialist debt investor Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund said it had refinanced and increased the size of a revolving credit facility that was due to mature this December.
The £280 million facility had been upped to £325 million and was provided by The Royal Bank of Scotland International, ING Bank, Macquarie and Raiffeisen Bank International.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure said the facility had a lower borrowing cost of 200 basis points over SONIA (or equivalent), compared to 210 basis points over LIBOR on the prior facility.
An arrangement fee would be payable upfront in addition to a commitment fee on the undrawn portion of the new facility on equivalent terms to the previous facility.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.