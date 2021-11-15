StockMarketWire.com - Cancer and fibrosis focused Redx Pharma said the first patient had been dosed in the monotherapy arm of a phase-two clinical trial of a potential cancer treatment.

The trial was assessing investigational drug RXC004 in patients with advanced microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer who had progressed following treatment with standard of care.

The multi-centre clinical trial would evaluate preliminary efficacy and safety of RXC004 in genetically-selected patients.

Topline data was expected to report in the first half of 2023.

A second arm of the trial, evaluating RXC004 in combination with the anti-PD-1 antibody nivolumab in patients with MSS mCRC, was expected to commence in the first half of 2022 once a recommended dose has been established.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com