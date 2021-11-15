StockMarketWire.com - Cancer and fibrosis focused Redx Pharma said the first patient had been dosed in the monotherapy arm of a phase-two clinical trial of a potential cancer treatment.
The trial was assessing investigational drug RXC004 in patients with advanced microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer who had progressed following treatment with standard of care.
The multi-centre clinical trial would evaluate preliminary efficacy and safety of RXC004 in genetically-selected patients.
Topline data was expected to report in the first half of 2023.
A second arm of the trial, evaluating RXC004 in combination with the anti-PD-1 antibody nivolumab in patients with MSS mCRC, was expected to commence in the first half of 2022 once a recommended dose has been established.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.