StockMarketWire.com - Aeorema Communications said it expected to revenue in the first half of next year to swell to record thanks to 'unprecedented' demand.
For the year ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £164,926 from £197,427, while revenue fell to £5.1 million from £5.5 million.
The company said it had returned to profitability during last 3 months of H2 2021, and expected H1 2022 revenue to be greater than any prior interim period on record.
The growth was attributed to the move to reposition the company into providing virtual online conferences and events in place of its traditional activities of live events.
As a consequence of 'this repositioning has meant that we are experiencing unprecedented demand for our bespoke services from a wide range of major blue chip clients spread across a diverse range of industries. We have also taken the opportunity to add talent to our team which has enhanced our skillset and offering,' the company said.
