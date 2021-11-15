StockMarketWire.com - Housebuilder MJ Gleeson said it expected to complete the sale of approximately 900 homes in the half year to 31 December 2021 and not less than 2,000 homes in the full year to 30 June 2022.
Citing 'strong' demand, the company said its outlook for the MJ Gleeson division remained 'positive.'
The division's land pipeline currently consisted of 71 sites which had the potential to deliver approximately 22,000 plots.
The portfolio included 4 sites, with the potential to deliver 1,816 homes, which have planning permission or resolution to grant.
'In conclusion, notwithstanding the challenges across our market, we are pleased with the progress in the year to date and remain confident that the result for the year to 30 June 2022 will be in line with market expectations,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
