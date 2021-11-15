StockMarketWire.com - Geoscience and geospatial technology provider Getech said won a two-year agreement to develop a clean energy hub for Shoreham Port in Sussex, UK.
Under plans submitted by H2 Green, the company's wholly owned hydrogen H2 Green to Shoreham Port, the hub would initially focus on the provision of green hydrogen and renewable electricity to the port's fleet of 39 heavy forklift trucks and 12 heavy goods vehicles.
The Hub would then be expanded to 'facilitate the decarbonisation of more than 800 heavy goods vehicles that enter Shoreham Port daily, and to provide fuel to port and coastal marine vessels.'
To deliver a third phase of hydrogen supply growth, H2 Green plans an ammonia importation facility. Ammonia, used as a medium for international hydrogen transport, would connect Shoreham to large-scale, low-cost, green energy projects worldwide.
H2 Green anticipate that development of the Hub would remove 45,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year from the Port's fleet of trucks and HGVs and be a catalyst for the wider region's transport decarbonisation.
