StockMarketWire.com - Fire safety group Zenova said its fire-resistant paint had been approved for use by the London Borough of Redbridge.

Zenova said before its paint could be used by a contractor in a local authority-owned building, it must first be 'specified' for use as a fire protection product.

The product became specified after Pelling included it in the specification for the refurbishment of Ilford High Road Deco Building.


