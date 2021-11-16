StockMarketWire.com - Fire safety group Zenova said its fire-resistant paint had been approved for use by the London Borough of Redbridge.
Zenova said before its paint could be used by a contractor in a local authority-owned building, it must first be 'specified' for use as a fire protection product.
The product became specified after Pelling included it in the specification for the refurbishment of Ilford High Road Deco Building.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
