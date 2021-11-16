StockMarketWire.com - RNA-based therapy developer Silence Therapeutics posted a deeper third-quarter loss after higher revenue was offset by heavier R&D spending.

Pre-tax losses for the three months through September amounted to $12.1 million, compared to year-on-year losses of $9.5 million.

Revenue rose to $3.2 million, up from $2.0 million.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com