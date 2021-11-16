StockMarketWire.com - Oil services group TomCo Energy said its Greenfield Energy subsidiary had exercised an option to acquire an initial 10% of Tar Sands in Utah for $2 million.

Of the acquisition sum, $0.5 million was satisfied by crediting deposits paid previously.

Greenfield now retained an exclusive option, at its sole discretion, to acquire the remaining 90%.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com