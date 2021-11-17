StockMarketWire.com - Storage group Safestore nudged up its annual earnings guidance after it grew its fourth-quarter revenue by 19%.

Revenue for the three months through October increased to £51.1 million, up from £42.8 million year-on-year.

Full-year earnings were anticipated to be slightly ahead of previous guidance of 39.5p to 40p of adjusted diluted EPRA earnings per share.

In the fourth quarter, the company's occupancy rate rose 5 percentage points to 84.5%, while the average storage rate rose 8.4% to £28.42.

'I am pleased to report a strong final quarter to conclude what was an exceptional and record result for the year,' chief executive Frederic Vecchioli said.


