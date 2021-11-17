StockMarketWire.com - Storage group Safestore nudged up its annual earnings guidance after it grew its fourth-quarter revenue by 19%.
Revenue for the three months through October increased to £51.1 million, up from £42.8 million year-on-year.
Full-year earnings were anticipated to be slightly ahead of previous guidance of 39.5p to 40p of adjusted diluted EPRA earnings per share.
In the fourth quarter, the company's occupancy rate rose 5 percentage points to 84.5%, while the average storage rate rose 8.4% to £28.42.
'I am pleased to report a strong final quarter to conclude what was an exceptional and record result for the year,' chief executive Frederic Vecchioli said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.