StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Wildcat Petroleum said it had appointed Simco Petroleum as consultants.
The company said it had commissioned Simco to produce a report on oil and gas licences it had previously studied, especially in Africa.
The report was expected to be available in early 2022.
Simco also would assist in the evaluation of existing opportunities in South Sudan.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.