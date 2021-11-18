CA
19/11/2021 13:30 retail trade
19/11/2021 13:30 new housing price index
DE
19/11/2021 07:00 PPI
23/11/2021 08:30 flash PMI
24/11/2021 09:00 Ifo business climate index
ES
22/11/2021 08:00 industrial orders & turnover
22/11/2021 08:00 trade balance
EU
19/11/2021 09:00 Euro area balance of payments
22/11/2021 15:00 FCCI flash consumer confidence indicator
23/11/2021 09:00 flash PMI
FR
19/11/2021 06:30 unemployment
23/11/2021 08:15 flash PMI
23/11/2021 11:00 OECD trade statistics release
IE
22/11/2021 11:00 WPI
IT
19/11/2021 09:00 industrial turnover & orders
19/11/2021 10:00 balance of payments
JP
22/11/2021 05:00 steel production
24/11/2021 00:30 flash manufacturing PMI
UK
19/11/2021 00:01 GfK consumer confidence survey
19/11/2021 07:00 retail sales
19/11/2021 07:00 public sector finances
19/11/2021 12:00 BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill participates in Bristol Festival of Economics
23/11/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit flash manufacturing and services PMI
24/11/2021 11:00 CBI industrial trends survey
US
19/11/2021 15:45 Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks at Center for Financial Stability event
22/11/2021 15:00 existing home sales
23/11/2021 14:45 flash services PMI
23/11/2021 14:45 flash manufacturing PMI
23/11/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
24/11/2021 12:00 MBA weekly wortgage applications survey
24/11/2021 13:30 durable goods orders
24/11/2021 13:30 trade balance
24/11/2021 13:30 2nd estimate GDP
24/11/2021 13:30 jobless claims
24/11/2021 15:00 new residential sales
24/11/2021 15:00 personal income & outlays
24/11/2021 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
24/11/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
24/11/2021 17:00 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
24/11/2021 19:00 Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com