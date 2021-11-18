StockMarketWire.com - Waste management company Biffa resumed its dividend after narrowing its first-half losses profit as revenue was boosted by 'strong' performance in its collections and recycling business.
For the 26 weeks ended 24 September 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £25.6 million from £52.5 million year-on-year revenue rose 39.1% to £671.2 million.
A' strong performance in collections and recycling has been offset by the expected declining contribution from inerts and landfill,' the company said.
'Profitability is set to further improve during H2, in line with previous guidance,' it added.
The company resumed its interim dividend at 2.20 pence per share.
Looking ahead, the company said its expectations for the full year remained unchanged.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.