Waste management company Biffa resumed its dividend after narrowing its first-half losses profit as revenue was boosted by 'strong' performance in its collections and recycling business.

For the 26 weeks ended 24 September 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £25.6 million from £52.5 million year-on-year revenue rose 39.1% to £671.2 million.

A' strong performance in collections and recycling has been offset by the expected declining contribution from inerts and landfill,' the company said.

'Profitability is set to further improve during H2, in line with previous guidance,' it added.

The company resumed its interim dividend at 2.20 pence per share.

Looking ahead, the company said its expectations for the full year remained unchanged.




