StockMarketWire.com - Software group Micro Focus International reported a slower decline in revenue amid transition to a single enterprise-wide platform.
For the 12 months ended 31 October 2021, revenue fell 5% to about $2.9 billon, representing a 'significant improvement' in the rate of year-on-year revenue decline.
'Our customer-centric investments are delivering meaningful improvements in both sales and our operating performance with the transition to a single enterprise-wide platform creating the foundation for further simplification and productivity improvements,' the company said.
The company said the sale of the digital safe business for $375 million, was expected to close in the first quarter of calendar 2022.
Micro Focus will provide an update on the progress on its strategy and key priorities over the next two years. This webcast will take place on 1pm (UK time) on 30 November 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
