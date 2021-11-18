StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company Flutter Entertainment said it had acquired Tombola, an online bingo operator, for an enterprise value of £402 million.
The acquisition is expected to diversify Flutter's products, and enhance the Flutter's online gaming presence in its core UK market, at an attractive valuation.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
