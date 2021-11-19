Interim Result
22/11/2021 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)
22/11/2021 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
22/11/2021 Thruvision Group PLC (THRU)
23/11/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
23/11/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)
23/11/2021 Trifast PLC (TRI)
23/11/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
23/11/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
23/11/2021 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)
23/11/2021 Victoria PLC (VCP)
23/11/2021 Record PLC (REC)
23/11/2021 Ao World PLC (AO.)
23/11/2021 Calnex Solutions PLC (CLX)
23/11/2021 Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS)
23/11/2021 Severfield PLC (SFR)
23/11/2021 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI)
23/11/2021 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
23/11/2021 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)
24/11/2021 First Property Group PLC (FPO)
24/11/2021 Arena Events Group PLC (ARE)
24/11/2021 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)
24/11/2021 Revolution Beauty Group PLC (REVB)
24/11/2021 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
24/11/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
24/11/2021 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
24/11/2021 (CORD)
24/11/2021 CML Microsystems PLC (CML)
24/11/2021 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)
25/11/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
25/11/2021 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)
25/11/2021 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX)
25/11/2021 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
25/11/2021 Paypoint PLC (PAY)
25/11/2021 Shearwater Group PLC (SWG)
25/11/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)
25/11/2021 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)
25/11/2021 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
30/11/2021 Reneuron Group PLC (RENE)
30/11/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)
30/11/2021 Sosandar PLC (SOS)
30/11/2021 Vp PLC (VP.)
30/11/2021 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)
30/11/2021 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)
01/12/2021 Tpximpact Holdings PLC (TPX)
01/12/2021 Brickability Group PLC (BRCK)
01/12/2021 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)
01/12/2021 Loungers PLC (LGRS)
01/12/2021 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)
02/12/2021 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)
02/12/2021 Fulcrum Utility Services LD (FCRM)
02/12/2021 Srt Marine Systems PLC (SRT)
03/12/2021 Mind Gym PLC (MIND)
03/12/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)
06/12/2021 Fusion Antibodies PLC (FAB)
07/12/2021 Supreme PLC (SUP)
07/12/2021 Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC)
07/12/2021 Solid State PLC (SOLI)
07/12/2021 Ferguson PLC (FERG)
07/12/2021 Babcock International Group PLC (BAB)
07/12/2021 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
07/12/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)
07/12/2021 Monks Investment Trust PLC (MNKS)
08/12/2021 Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC (BKG)
08/12/2021 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)
09/12/2021 (LINV)
09/12/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
09/12/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
09/12/2021 Dr. Martens PLC (DOCS)
09/12/2021 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
09/12/2021 Firstgroup PLC (FGP)
09/12/2021 Moonpig Group PLC (MOON)
09/12/2021 Foresight Group Holdings Limited (FSG)
Final Result
22/11/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
22/11/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
22/11/2021 Cerillion PLC (CER)
23/11/2021 Avon Protection PLC (AVON)
23/11/2021 Compass Group PLC (CPG)
24/11/2021 Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK)
24/11/2021 Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (TENG)
24/11/2021 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)
24/11/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)
24/11/2021 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
24/11/2021 Seeing Machines Limited (SEE)
25/11/2021 Mj Hudson Group PLC (MJH)
25/11/2021 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)
30/11/2021 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)
30/11/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
30/11/2021 Synectics PLC (SNX)
30/11/2021 Marston's PLC (MARS)
30/11/2021 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)
30/11/2021 Contango Holdings Plc Ord 1p (CGO)
30/11/2021 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)
30/11/2021 Future PLC (FUTR)
30/11/2021 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)
30/11/2021 Treatt PLC (TET)
01/12/2021 Residential Secure Income PLC (RESI)
02/12/2021 Auction Technology Group PLC (ATG)
02/12/2021 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
06/12/2021 Victrex PLC (VCT)
07/12/2021 Caretech Holdings PLC (CTH)
07/12/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
07/12/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
07/12/2021 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
07/12/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
07/12/2021 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)
07/12/2021 Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG)
08/12/2021 Tui AG (TUI)
08/12/2021 Mccoll's Retail Group PLC (MCLS)
08/12/2021 Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK)
08/12/2021 Ssp Group PLC (SSPG)
08/12/2021 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
09/12/2021 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)
09/12/2021 Victorian Plumbing Group PLC (VIC)
AGM / EGM
22/11/2021 Mila Resources Plc (MILA)
22/11/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
22/11/2021 Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS)
22/11/2021 Norish PLC (NSH)
22/11/2021 Allergy Therapeutics PLC (AGY)
23/11/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
23/11/2021 Orient Telecoms PLC (ORNT)
23/11/2021 Jkx Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)
23/11/2021 Physiomics PLC (PYC)
23/11/2021 Transense Technologies PLC (TRT)
23/11/2021 Scancell Holdings PLC (SCLP)
24/11/2021 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)
24/11/2021 Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU)
24/11/2021 Darktrace PLC (DARK)
24/11/2021 (OCTP)
24/11/2021 Norish PLC (NSH)
24/11/2021 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
24/11/2021 European Metals Holdings Limited (EMH)
24/11/2021 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)
24/11/2021 Prairie Mining Ltd (PDZ)
24/11/2021 (MXC)
24/11/2021 Genus PLC (GNS)
24/11/2021 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
25/11/2021 Jpmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust PLC (JEMI)
25/11/2021 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)
25/11/2021 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
25/11/2021 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)
25/11/2021 Origin Enterprises PLC (OGN)
25/11/2021 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)
25/11/2021 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)
26/11/2021 Scs Group PLC (SCS)
26/11/2021 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)
26/11/2021 Salt Lake Potash Limited (SO4)
26/11/2021 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)
26/11/2021 (FME)
26/11/2021 Oncimmune Holdings PLC (ONC)
26/11/2021 Oilex LD (OEX)
26/11/2021 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)
26/11/2021 Base Resources Limited (BSE)
29/11/2021 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)
29/11/2021 Brand Architekts Group PLC (BAR)
29/11/2021 Brown Advisory Us Smaller Companies PLC (BASC)
29/11/2021 Tr European Growth Trust PLC (TRG)
29/11/2021 Mysale Group PLC (MYSL)
30/11/2021 Nanoco Group PLC (NANO)
30/11/2021 Europa Metals LTD (EUZ)
30/11/2021 Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (SBO)
30/11/2021 Advance Energy PLC (ADV)
30/11/2021 Castillo Copper Limited Ord Npv Di (CCZ)
01/12/2021 Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd (TPOU)
01/12/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
01/12/2021 Avation PLC (AVAP)
01/12/2021 London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LFI)
01/12/2021 Gabelli Merger Plus Trust Plc Ord Usd0.01 Gbp (GMPP)
02/12/2021 Cqs New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF)
02/12/2021 DCD Media PLC (DCD)
02/12/2021 Ferguson PLC (FERG)
02/12/2021 Limitless Earth Plc Ord 1p (LME)
02/12/2021 Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund LD (VOF)
02/12/2021 Essensys PLC (ESYS)
03/12/2021 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)
03/12/2021 Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF)
03/12/2021 Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS)
03/12/2021 Ferro-alloy Resources Limited Ord Npv (FAR)
06/12/2021 Myanmar Strategic Holdings (SHWE)
06/12/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)
06/12/2021 Amur Minerals Corporation (AMC)
06/12/2021 Virgin Wines UK PLC (VINO)
06/12/2021 Cvc Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG)
06/12/2021 Ethernity Networks LTD (ENET)
06/12/2021 Emmerson Plc (EML)
07/12/2021 Amedeo Air Four Plus Ltd (AA4)
07/12/2021 Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust PLC (SST)
07/12/2021 Yougov PLC (YOU)
07/12/2021 Henderson International Income Trust PLC (HINT)
07/12/2021 Falanx Group Limited (FLX)
07/12/2021 U And I Group PLC (UAI)
07/12/2021 Asos PLC (ASC)
07/12/2021 Schroder Japan Growth Fund PLC (SJG)
08/12/2021 International Biotechnology Trust PLC (IBT)
08/12/2021 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
08/12/2021 Allanfield Group PLC (ALF)
08/12/2021 Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) PLC (EOG)
08/12/2021 Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (AIE)
08/12/2021 Blencowe Resources Plc Ord 0.5p (BRES)
08/12/2021 Bowleven PLC (BLVN)
08/12/2021 Volta Finance Ltd A (VTAS)
09/12/2021 Orchard Funding Group PLC (ORCH)
09/12/2021 Doric Nimrod Air Three Ltd (DNA3)
09/12/2021 Doric Nimrod Air Two Ltd (DNA2)
09/12/2021 Lok'n Store Group PLC (LOK)
09/12/2021 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)
09/12/2021 Volution Group PLC (FAN)
09/12/2021 Doric Nimrod Air One Ltd (DNA)
09/12/2021 Frontier Ip Group PLC (FIPP)
09/12/2021 Resource Holding Management Ltd (RHM)
09/12/2021 Ridgecrest PLC (RDGC)
09/12/2021 Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC (BRGE)
09/12/2021 Bioventix PLC (BVXP)
09/12/2021 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)
Trading Statement
22/11/2021 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)
23/11/2021 Reach PLC (RCH)
23/11/2021 (PHLL)
23/11/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)
23/11/2021 Tt Electronics PLC (TTG)
23/11/2021 Bodycote PLC (BOY)
24/11/2021 Rotork PLC (ROR)
24/11/2021 Breedon Group PLC (BREE)
24/11/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
25/11/2021 Mears Group PLC (MER)
25/11/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
25/11/2021 Tclarke PLC (CTO)
25/11/2021 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
30/11/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
01/12/2021 Centamin PLC (CEY)
09/12/2021 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
09/12/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)
Ex-Dividend
22/11/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
23/11/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
24/11/2021 Henderson Eurotrust PLC (HNE)
24/11/2021 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)
25/11/2021 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)
25/11/2021 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)
25/11/2021 Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust PLC (MAVT)
25/11/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
25/11/2021 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)
25/11/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
25/11/2021 Norcros PLC (NXR)
25/11/2021 Ricardo PLC (RCDO)
25/11/2021 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
25/11/2021 Vpc Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL)
25/11/2021 Thorpe (F.W.) PLC (TFW)
25/11/2021 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
25/11/2021 Redcentric PLC (RCN)
25/11/2021 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
25/11/2021 Jpmorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited Ord Npv Usd (JARU)
25/11/2021 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)
25/11/2021 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
25/11/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
25/11/2021 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (DMGT)
25/11/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)
25/11/2021 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
25/11/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)
25/11/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
25/11/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
25/11/2021 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
25/11/2021 Ienergizer Limited (IBPO)
25/11/2021 Invesco Asia Trust PLC (IAT)
25/11/2021 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
25/11/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
