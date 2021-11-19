StockMarketWire.com - Listed residential landlord Grainger said it had appointed Michelle Boothroyd as its chief people officer.
Boothroyd was previously People Director at Nationwide, where she was responsible for delivery of Nationwide's strategic people and cultural transformation agenda.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
