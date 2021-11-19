StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks gained Friday, as stronger-than-expected retail sales data pointed to strength in the consumer stoked optimism on the economic recovery.
At 09:15, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 26 points to 7,282.09.
The Office for National Statistics reported that retail sales volumes rose by 0.8% in October, compared with economists' forecast for a 0.5% rise.
Property company Great Portland Estates was up 0.3% to 749.26 pence after upgrading its portfolio rental value guidance following, driven by the positive performance of its office portfolio in the first half of the year. Portfolio rental value was now expected to grow in a range of 2.0% to 5.0% for the financial year.
Home improvement retailer Kingfisher fell 5.03% to 320.24 pence even as it upgraded its outlook following a good start to the fourth quarter.
Full year adjusted pre-tax profit was expected to be towards the higher end of the previously guided range of £910 million to £950 million, with second half like-for-like sales also forecast to be towards the higher end of the previously guided range for a fall between 7% to 3%.
Supply chain company Wincanton gained 1.05% to 385 pence hiked its dividend after reporting higher first-half profit as revenue was boosted by ongoing growth in e-commerce.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit was up 31.4% to £25.1 million as revenue increased by 19.3% to £690.3 million.
Plastics company Carclo rose 5.7% to 43.90 pence after lifting its annual outlook on performance after swinging to a profit in the first half of the year, driven by strength in its technical plastics business.
Halma said it had acquired Infinite Leap for its medical sector business, CenTrak, which provides location services for healthcare facilities, for up to $47 million. Its shares gained 1% to £31.58
