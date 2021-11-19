StockMarketWire.com - Budget airline Ryanair said it had filed a request to the Financial Conduct Authority to cancel the listing of its shares on the London Stock Exchange.
The company at its interim results earlier this year announced its intention to cancel its London listing, as the volume of trading of the shares on the London Stock Exchange didn't justify the costs.
Following the cancelation of the London listing, the company would continue to have a primary listing on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
