Interim Result
23/11/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
23/11/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
23/11/2021 Victoria PLC (VCP)
23/11/2021 Ao World PLC (AO.)
23/11/2021 Trifast PLC (TRI)
23/11/2021 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)
23/11/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)
23/11/2021 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI)
23/11/2021 Record PLC (REC)
23/11/2021 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
23/11/2021 Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS)
23/11/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
23/11/2021 Severfield PLC (SFR)
23/11/2021 Calnex Solutions PLC (CLX)
23/11/2021 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)
24/11/2021 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
24/11/2021 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)
24/11/2021 First Property Group PLC (FPO)
24/11/2021 (CORD)
24/11/2021 CML Microsystems PLC (CML)
24/11/2021 Arena Events Group PLC (ARE)
24/11/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
24/11/2021 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)
24/11/2021 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
24/11/2021 Revolution Beauty Group PLC (REVB)
25/11/2021 Shearwater Group PLC (SWG)
25/11/2021 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
25/11/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
25/11/2021 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)
25/11/2021 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
25/11/2021 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)
25/11/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)
25/11/2021 Paypoint PLC (PAY)
25/11/2021 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX)
30/11/2021 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)
30/11/2021 Vp PLC (VP.)
30/11/2021 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)
30/11/2021 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)
30/11/2021 Sosandar PLC (SOS)
30/11/2021 Reneuron Group PLC (RENE)
30/11/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)
Final Result
23/11/2021 Compass Group PLC (CPG)
23/11/2021 Avon Protection PLC (AVON)
24/11/2021 Seeing Machines Limited (SEE)
24/11/2021 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)
24/11/2021 Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (TENG)
24/11/2021 Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK)
24/11/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)
24/11/2021 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
25/11/2021 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)
25/11/2021 Mj Hudson Group PLC (MJH)
30/11/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
30/11/2021 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)
30/11/2021 Treatt PLC (TET)
30/11/2021 Synectics PLC (SNX)
30/11/2021 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)
30/11/2021 Contango Holdings Plc Ord 1p (CGO)
30/11/2021 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)
30/11/2021 Future PLC (FUTR)
30/11/2021 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)
30/11/2021 Marston's PLC (MARS)
AGM / EGM
23/11/2021 Orient Telecoms PLC (ORNT)
23/11/2021 Physiomics PLC (PYC)
23/11/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
23/11/2021 Scancell Holdings PLC (SCLP)
23/11/2021 Iconic Labs Plc (ICON)
23/11/2021 Jkx Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)
23/11/2021 Transense Technologies PLC (TRT)
24/11/2021 Norish PLC (NSH)
24/11/2021 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)
24/11/2021 (MXC)
24/11/2021 (OCTP)
24/11/2021 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
24/11/2021 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
24/11/2021 Prairie Mining Ltd (PDZ)
24/11/2021 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)
24/11/2021 Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU)
24/11/2021 Genus PLC (GNS)
24/11/2021 Darktrace PLC (DARK)
24/11/2021 European Metals Holdings Limited (EMH)
25/11/2021 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)
25/11/2021 Origin Enterprises PLC (OGN)
25/11/2021 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)
25/11/2021 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)
25/11/2021 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)
25/11/2021 Jpmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust PLC (JEMI)
25/11/2021 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
26/11/2021 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)
26/11/2021 Base Resources Limited (BSE)
26/11/2021 Scs Group PLC (SCS)
26/11/2021 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)
26/11/2021 Oncimmune Holdings PLC (ONC)
26/11/2021 Salt Lake Potash Limited (SO4)
26/11/2021 (FME)
26/11/2021 Oilex LD (OEX)
26/11/2021 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)
29/11/2021 Brand Architekts Group PLC (BAR)
29/11/2021 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)
29/11/2021 Brown Advisory Us Smaller Companies PLC (BASC)
29/11/2021 Tr European Growth Trust PLC (TRG)
29/11/2021 Mysale Group PLC (MYSL)
30/11/2021 Nanoco Group PLC (NANO)
30/11/2021 Castillo Copper Limited Ord Npv Di (CCZ)
30/11/2021 Europa Metals LTD (EUZ)
30/11/2021 Advance Energy PLC (ADV)
30/11/2021 Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (SBO)
Trading Statement
23/11/2021 Tt Electronics PLC (TTG)
23/11/2021 Reach PLC (RCH)
23/11/2021 (PHLL)
23/11/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)
23/11/2021 Bodycote PLC (BOY)
24/11/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
24/11/2021 Rotork PLC (ROR)
24/11/2021 Breedon Group PLC (BREE)
25/11/2021 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
25/11/2021 Tclarke PLC (CTO)
25/11/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
25/11/2021 Mears Group PLC (MER)
30/11/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
Ex-Dividend
23/11/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
24/11/2021 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)
24/11/2021 Henderson Eurotrust PLC (HNE)
25/11/2021 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)
25/11/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
25/11/2021 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
25/11/2021 Jpmorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited Ord Npv Usd (JARU)
25/11/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
25/11/2021 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
25/11/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
25/11/2021 Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust PLC (MAVT)
25/11/2021 Norcros PLC (NXR)
25/11/2021 Redcentric PLC (RCN)
25/11/2021 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
25/11/2021 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)
25/11/2021 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)
25/11/2021 Thorpe (F.W.) PLC (TFW)
25/11/2021 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
25/11/2021 Ienergizer Limited (IBPO)
25/11/2021 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (DMGT)
25/11/2021 Vpc Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL)
25/11/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
25/11/2021 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
25/11/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)
25/11/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)
25/11/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
25/11/2021 Invesco Asia Trust PLC (IAT)
25/11/2021 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
25/11/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
25/11/2021 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)
25/11/2021 Ricardo PLC (RCDO)
25/11/2021 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
26/11/2021 Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust LD (SLI)
26/11/2021 Tesco PLC (TSCO)
26/11/2021 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
26/11/2021 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)
26/11/2021 European Opportunities Trust PLC (JEO)
26/11/2021 Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL)
26/11/2021 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)
26/11/2021 Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (EDIN)
26/11/2021 Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (DNE)
26/11/2021 Alternative Income Reit PLC (AIRE)
26/11/2021 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (MGCI)
26/11/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)
26/11/2021 Next Fifteen Communications Group PLC (NFC)
26/11/2021 Mid-Wynd International Investment Trust PLC (MWY)
26/11/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
