StockMarketWire.com - Technical products and services business Diploma hiked its dividend after reporting a jump in annual profit, driven by a boost from acquisitions including Windy City Wire.
For the year ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit jumped to £96.6 million from £66.7 million as revenue increased 46% to £787.4 million.
The revenue growth included a 'very pleasing contribution from acquisitions, particularly Windy City Wire,' the company said.
The company recommended a 51% increase in the final dividend to 30.1 pence, taking the total dividend for the year to 42.6 pence, up from 30.0 pence.
'We entered FY 2022 with good momentum and a positive outlook. For the year ahead, we expect to deliver another strong performance with ca. 10% reported revenue growth including mid single-digit underlying revenue growth, consistent with our model and H1 weighted; and an adjusted operating margin between 18% and 19%,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.