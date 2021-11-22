StockMarketWire.com - Edinburgh Investment Trust reported a rise total returns that topped returns of its benchmark amid a favourable equity backdrop.
For the period ending 30 September 2021, net asset value in total return terms rose by 9.8%, compared to 8.0% rise of FTSE All-Share.
Pre-tax profit swelled to £102.2 million from 63.0 million a year earlier.
An interim dividend of 6.0p per share was declared, in line with a year earlier.
'[T]he valuation discounts relative to other equity markets highlight the opportunity in UK equities,' the company said.
'We believe the market is taking a short-term view of the prospects for many businesses in the UK, which provides opportunities for investors willing to look through the current macroeconomic headwinds.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
