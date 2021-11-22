StockMarketWire.com - Cinema group Everyman Media upgraded its outlook on performance following better-than-expected admissions in the first half of the year.
Revenues and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, for the financial year ending 30 December 2021 would exceed current market expectations, the company said.
On the basis of no further COVID-19 restrictions in 2021, the Group expects to report turnover of not less than £46.3 million and EBITDA of not less than £7.0 million.
The upbeat outlook following admissions that had been ahead of expectations since the company published its interim results in September 2021.
'Looking beyond the current financial year, early indications suggest the appetite for cinema remains strong and we are optimistic for the outlook of the sector,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
