StockMarketWire.com - Videogames publisher Frontier Developments cut its annual revenue guidance owing to the lower initial PC sales of its Jurassic World Evolution 2 video game and the under-performance of its Odyssey video game.
Revenue in the year to 31 May 2022 cut to a range of £100 million to £130 million, down from the previous forecast of £130 million to £150 million.
Sales of Jurassic World Evolution 2 over the initial period following its release 'have been lower than expected on the PC platform,' the company said.
'We believe this is potentially a short-term effect from a more crowded release window than expected, with a number of other highly anticipated titles launching in the same window,' it added.
Sales of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey had been more muted so far in FY22, the company said.
